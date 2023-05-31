Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood to Open for Guns N’ Roses in a Highly Anticipated Collaboration

In a highly anticipated collaboration, Axl Rose superfan Carrie Underwood is set to open for Guns N’ Roses.
Avatar photo

Published

carrie underwood performing.
Carrie Underwood performs on stage. Credit: MPH Photos/Shutterstock

Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll, folks, because we’ve got some exciting news for you! Carrie Underwood, the country sensation who managed to work her magic and bring the legendary Axl Rose onstage not once, but twice, is now returning the favor.

She’ll be opening for Guns N’ Roses when they hit Nashville during their summer 2023 tour.

Can you believe it?

Underwood joined the entire GNR crew on stage in London last summer, and it’s safe to say that Music City is in for another treat with her rocking it out alongside Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan.

But that’s not all! Our girl Underwood will also be opening for Guns N’ Roses in Canada for two shows. The band, who made their epic reunion happen back in 2016, has also announced a stellar lineup of openers for their upcoming tour.

The one and only Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders will be supporting them on several dates, including a newly added show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. And as if that wasn’t enough to make your head spin, we’ve got the rockers from Los Angeles, Dirty Honey, the grunge icons Alice in Chains, and the incredible Mexican sibling trio, the Warning, playing select shows.

Now, let’s talk about our girl Carrie Underwood. She’s not just a fan of Axl Rose, folks, she’s a superfan! She’s been belting out those GNR tunes at her own concerts for years. In fact, she told Rolling Stone in 2022 that she’s been covering Guns N’ Roses for as long as she can remember.

It’s practically become a part of her musical DNA! She even learned how to sing by mimicking Axl Rose himself. She’s been mesmerized by his powerhouse vocals and constantly wondered, “How on earth does he do it?”

And let’s not forget the magical duet between Rose and Underwood in Los Angeles earlier this year. They brought down the house with their rendition of “Welcome to the Jungle.” It was a moment that left fans in awe and itching for more. Well, guess what? You’re in luck! Alongside their headlining tour this summer, Guns N’ Roses will be joining forces with AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Metallica at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, this October. Talk about a lineup that’ll blow your mind!

So mark your calendars, rock enthusiasts! Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road and taking no prisoners. From coast to coast, they’ll be tearing up stages across North America. And with Carrie Underwood by their side, the energy is bound to be through the roof. From Nashville to Montreal, Boston to Chicago, and everywhere in between, get ready to rock your socks off. This is one tour you won’t want to miss!

Guns N’ Roses North American Tour Dates
Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park with The Pretenders
Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park  with The Pretenders
Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live with The Warning
Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome with Alice in Chains
Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
Oct. 6 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival
Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field with Alice in Chains
Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena(support act TBD)
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place with Alice in Chains

In this article:, ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

John Beasley in rudy John Beasley in rudy

Celebrity

John Beasley, Star of ‘Rudy’ and ‘Everwood,’ Passes Away at 79

It is with sadness that we share the news of the passing of veteran actor John Beasley at the age of 79.

9 mins ago
Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA Taika Waititi arrives for Disney's 'The Lion King' World Premiere on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, CA

TV & Film

Taika Waititi Shares First Update on Screenplay for New Star Wars Movie

In an exciting Star Wars update, director Taika Waititi has shared some insights on the progress of the screenplay for his upcoming film.

24 mins ago
Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE. Lead singer Matt Healy of the English indie-rock band The 1975 performs during their Halloween show in Pittsburgh Monday, October 31 at Stage AE.

Celebrity

Matty Healy Brushes Off Concerns Over Controversial Podcast: ‘It Holds No Significance’

Matty Healy, in response to concerns over his controversial podcast, brushes off the criticism, stating that it holds no significance.

43 mins ago
Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall Benedict Cumberbatch attends The Power of the Dog premiere during 59th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall

Celebrity

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Home Targeted in Knife Attack by Man Wielding Fish Knife

Benedict Cumberbatch's home was targeted in a knife attack by a man wielding a fish knife.

45 mins ago

Music

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Review: KNTY Couture and Queer Homages

From gag worthy outfits to stunning visuals, Beyoncé stuns the crowd at the Edinburgh show of the Renaissance Tour.

22 hours ago
beyonce and Jay-Z beyonce and Jay-Z

Celebrity

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner with Electrifying Performance of ‘River Deep – Mountain High’

Beyoncé pays a powerful tribute to Tina Turner with an electrifying performance of 'River Deep – Mountain High.'

1 day ago
Yellowjackets season 2 finale. Yellowjackets season 2 finale.

TV & Film

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Ending Explained: Unraveling All the Twists and Turns from the Intriguing Finale

The Season 2 finale of 'Yellowjackets' delves into a world of intrigue, unraveling the twists and turns that have captivated audiences throughout the series.

1 day ago
Chanel Iman gets engaged. Chanel Iman gets engaged.

Celebrity

Pregnant Chanel Iman Gets Engaged to Davon Godchaux on Romantic Babymoon in Italy

Model Chanel Iman, who is currently pregnant, has announced her engagement to Davon Godchaux during a romantic babymoon in Italy.

1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller at the Taylor Swift concert. Aaron Rodgers and Miles Teller at the Taylor Swift concert.

Celebrity

Aaron Rodgers Enjoys ‘Incredible’ Taylor Swift Weekend at His New MetLife Stadium Home

Aaron Rodgers recently enjoyed an "incredible" weekend at his new MetLife Stadium home, accompanied by Taylor Swift.

1 day ago
Bill Hader in "Barry" Bill Hader in "Barry"

Celebrity

‘Barry’ Final Season Review: How Everything Was Always Building Toward the Show’s Dark Punchline

As Barry approaches its final season, viewers are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of the dark punchline that has been foreshadowed throughout the series.

1 day ago

Celebrity

Sarah Snook Reveals Arrival of First Child in ‘Succession’ Series Finale Post

Sarah Snook, in celebration of the Succession series finale, shares her joy as she introduces her new baby to the world.

1 day ago

TV & Film

What Can We Expect from the Five Nights At Freddy’s Movie?

The Five Nights at Freddy's teaser has fans wanting more!

1 day ago