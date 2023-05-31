Axl Rose Superfan Carrie Underwood to Open for Guns N’ Roses in a Highly Anticipated Collaboration

Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll, folks, because we’ve got some exciting news for you! Carrie Underwood, the country sensation who managed to work her magic and bring the legendary Axl Rose onstage not once, but twice, is now returning the favor.

She’ll be opening for Guns N’ Roses when they hit Nashville during their summer 2023 tour.

Can you believe it?

Underwood joined the entire GNR crew on stage in London last summer, and it’s safe to say that Music City is in for another treat with her rocking it out alongside Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan.

But that’s not all! Our girl Underwood will also be opening for Guns N’ Roses in Canada for two shows. The band, who made their epic reunion happen back in 2016, has also announced a stellar lineup of openers for their upcoming tour.

The one and only Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders will be supporting them on several dates, including a newly added show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. And as if that wasn’t enough to make your head spin, we’ve got the rockers from Los Angeles, Dirty Honey, the grunge icons Alice in Chains, and the incredible Mexican sibling trio, the Warning, playing select shows.

Now, let’s talk about our girl Carrie Underwood. She’s not just a fan of Axl Rose, folks, she’s a superfan! She’s been belting out those GNR tunes at her own concerts for years. In fact, she told Rolling Stone in 2022 that she’s been covering Guns N’ Roses for as long as she can remember.

It’s practically become a part of her musical DNA! She even learned how to sing by mimicking Axl Rose himself. She’s been mesmerized by his powerhouse vocals and constantly wondered, “How on earth does he do it?”

And let’s not forget the magical duet between Rose and Underwood in Los Angeles earlier this year. They brought down the house with their rendition of “Welcome to the Jungle.” It was a moment that left fans in awe and itching for more. Well, guess what? You’re in luck! Alongside their headlining tour this summer, Guns N’ Roses will be joining forces with AC/DC, Iron Maiden, and Metallica at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California, this October. Talk about a lineup that’ll blow your mind!

So mark your calendars, rock enthusiasts! Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road and taking no prisoners. From coast to coast, they’ll be tearing up stages across North America. And with Carrie Underwood by their side, the energy is bound to be through the roof. From Nashville to Montreal, Boston to Chicago, and everywhere in between, get ready to rock your socks off. This is one tour you won’t want to miss!

Guns N’ Roses North American Tour Dates

Aug. 5 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park with The Pretenders

Aug. 21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park with The Pretenders

Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

Aug. 26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

Sept. 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

Sept. 6 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

Sept. 9 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live with The Warning

Sept. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Midtown Music Festival

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome with Alice in Chains

Sept. 28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

Oct. 6 – Indio, CA @ Power Trip Festival

Oct. 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field with Alice in Chains

Oct. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena(support act TBD)

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place with Alice in Chains