Anita Baker Removes Babyface from Tour Following Twitter Dispute

In the wake of a recent Twitter dispute, Anita Baker has made the decision to remove Babyface from her upcoming tour lineup.
Anita Baker and Babyface
Anita Baker (left) and Babyface (right). Image: DFree/Shutterstock/Ben Houdijk

Anita Baker, the renowned singer, and songwriter, has made the decision to continue her tour solo after accusing supporters of fellow musician Babyface of cyberbullying and online harassment.

Baker took to Twitter to announce the news, stating that she had endured verbal abuse, threats of violence, and cyberbullying from Babyface’s fan base. Concerned for her personal safety, she made the decision to proceed with her tour alone, promising appropriate refunds for ticket holders.

Babyface responded to the situation on his own social media accounts, expressing sadness over Baker’s decision to remove him from “The Songstress Tour.” He acknowledged the unfolding events on social media and expressed love and respect for Baker, wishing her the best for the remaining dates of her tour.

The dispute between the two artists began on May 10 when Babyface was expected to be a surprise guest on Baker’s tour but was asked not to perform to give Baker ample time on stage. This led to disappointment among Babyface’s fans, some of whom started criticizing Baker online.

Baker reached out to Babyface via Twitter, asking him to address his fans’ behavior and referring to them as “Kenny’s Crazies” and online bullies. She emphasized that she had been kind and supportive of him throughout the tour. Baker later confirmed on Twitter that Babyface was indeed her supporting act, responding to complaints about how she framed the situation and highlighting that the false narrative of co-headlining had led to unrealistic expectations and aggression from Babyface’s fans towards her.

Representatives for Babyface and Baker have not provided further comments on the matter.

As the news of Anita Baker continuing her tour solo spread, fans and followers of both artists expressed their disappointment and concern over the escalating situation. Many expressed their support for Baker, condemning the online bullying and harassment she endured. Others expressed their disappointment that the collaboration between two talented musicians had come to such an unfortunate end.

The incident serves as a reminder of the impact that social media and online interactions can have on artists and their performances. The power of fan communities and their ability to influence events through online platforms has become increasingly evident. The situation also highlights the importance of maintaining respectful and positive behavior in the digital realm.

While the exact details of the cyberbullying and verbal abuse directed at Anita Baker are not fully disclosed, the incident sheds light on the challenges artists face in navigating the complexities of fan interactions and managing their personal safety.

Anita Baker’s decision to proceed with her tour alone showcases her determination to prioritize her well-being and deliver her music to her loyal fans. The singer’s resilience and dedication to her craft are evident as she presses forward despite the obstacles she has faced.

As the music industry continues to evolve alongside advancements in technology and the pervasive influence of social media, it remains essential for artists and their supporters to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue. Building a supportive and inclusive community around music not only enhances the overall experience for artists and fans alike but also ensures that the focus remains on the music itself.

As the story unfolds, fans will eagerly await updates and hope for a resolution that promotes understanding, respect, and continued artistic success for both Anita Baker and Babyface.

