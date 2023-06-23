All You Need To Know About Taylor Swift’s Concerts and Twin Cities Pride Festival in Minneapolis

Hold on to your hats, folks, because downtown Minneapolis, or as we Swifties like to call it, Swiftieapolis, is about to experience a whirlwind of excitement this weekend. Brace yourselves for the busiest three-day extravaganza the city has seen since 2019!

The reason for this uproar? None other than the sensational Taylor Swift, who is gracing Minnesota with her presence after a five-year hiatus. The highly anticipated Eras Tour will take center stage at the sold-out U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday and Saturday nights. But that’s not all! This epic weekend also coincides with the annual Twin Cities Pride Festival, adding an extra layer of vibrant celebration to the mix.

Get ready to be amazed as the festival sets up camp in Loring Park and the sculpture garden, creating a magical atmosphere from Friday night through Sunday. Brace yourselves for an estimated 600,000 visitors who will flock to the festival grounds, including dedicated Swifties who can’t resist getting a taste of the Pride festivities before the concert. Andi Otto, the Pride executive director, spilled the beans to Axios about this exciting collaboration.

Now, whether you’re a brave soul venturing into the bustling crowds or seeking solace away from the chaos, here’s the lowdown on what you need to know:

Getting around: Buckle up for some traffic adventures. With the concerts taking place, several roads surrounding the stadium will be temporarily closed on Friday and Saturday. Keep an eye out for closures on Chicago Avenue and Fourth Street, among others. The City of Minneapolis has the full list, so make sure to check it out.

If you happen to find yourself near Ninth Street between Hennepin and Hawthorne avenues, prepare for the Saloon’s Pride block party to shut things down from 9am Friday to 5am Monday. And don’t forget, Hennepin Avenue between Washington Avenue and 16th Street will be closed from 7am to 4pm on Sunday for the Rainbow Run and Pride March. Oh, and a heads up: I-35S between I-494 and I-35E will also be closed from 10pm Friday to 5am Monday due to construction.

Avoiding the drive? No worries! Metro Transit has got your back. They’ve extended their light-rail and bus services on Friday and Saturday nights, with some lines running as late as 1:30am. SouthWest Transit and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority are also joining the party with their late-night buses.

Calling all cyclists! U.S. Bank Stadium has over 150 bike racks, so feel free to pedal your way to the festivities. And for those who prefer a leisurely stroll, the Minneapolis Skyway will be open from 2pm to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Walk to your heart’s content!

Oh, and here’s a special treat: Metro Transit is offering free passes to all you Pride visitors on Saturday and Sunday. How’s that for a little extra celebration?

Safety first: The festival organizers have gone the extra mile to ensure everyone’s security. They’ve enlisted the help of more than 50 private security officers, along with some trusty Minneapolis Park Police officers. On Sunday, you’ll also find off-duty Minneapolis Police Department officers stationed along the Pride March route. Though we couldn’t get a comment on the department’s staffing plans, we can rest assured that they’re keeping a watchful eye.

🎉 Extra excitement: Hold on tight because there’s more! Even if you don’t have tickets to Taylor Swift’s concert, fear not. Throughout the Twin Cities, you can still immerse yourself in Taylor Swift-themed events, including workout classes, trivia nights, dance parties, and even drag dinners