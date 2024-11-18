10 Must-Listen Modern Political Songs

The recent United States election created political tensions that Gen Z hasn’t felt the true brunt of before. Now, as more and more of the younger generation reach legal status, they are realizing how world issues affect us directly. This creates passion and drive, something that may appear unmatched in society. Music has always been an effective outlet for this frustration, and political protest music is not simply a past phenomenon.

Modern musicians are as fired up as ever, despite many of these songs not reaching mainstream status. Listed here are some of those songs. These aren’t the best (because can there be a best?) or even the most well-known political songs. Rather, these are the ones you should familiarize yourself with if you haven’t already.

1. “British Bombs” by Declan McKenna

Declan McKenna’s “British Bombs” is an anti-war staple. Credit: YouTube/kylakat13

“And if it’s not a fucking war crime / It’s a total waste of your time / It’s getting so much worse / Get real, kid, your country’s been at war since birth now”

Singer of the modern indie classic “Brazil,” Declan McKenna is no stranger to political music and voicing his opinion. “British Bombs” was released in 2019 in response to the London Weapons Convention and Britain’s hypocrisy surrounding arms trading. In an interview with The Fader, McKenna said, “I think too often it’s implied that matters in the world are too complex to not end up with war, or to not possess and sell weapons, and I just think it is pure bullshit.”

While this song comments specifically on Britain’s global influence, its relevance doesn’t end there. “British Bombs” represents all of Western imperialism and anti-war sentiments, making it an exemplary song to get fired up to.

2. “American Oxygen” by Rihanna

“American Oxygen” tells the story of an immigrant in the United States. Credit: YouTube/Official Audio

“Every breath I breathe / Chasin’ this American Dream / We sweat for a nickel and a dime / Turn it into an empire”

An immigrant from Barbados, Rihanna perhaps has the most credibility to speak of the American Dream. “American Oxygen” is a social commentary, where Rihanna speaks on the reality immigrants face while in the United States. The music video for the single attests to this and elevates the song’s meaning through powerful visuals. Sam Harris, a co-writer on “American Oxygen,” said in an interview with Billboard, “This country is great and has the potential to be something really, really incredible, but there are a lot of problems that we don’t acknowledge and it’s important to shed light on both those things.”

3. “Nobody’s Soldier” by Hozier

“Nobody’s Soldier” is one of Hozier’s many politically charged songs. Credit: YouTube/Minimal Sounds

“If I tell you this is drowning, you’d tell me I’m walking on water / I could bring fire from the mountain, you’d tell me it feels a little colder / I don’t wanna / Choose between being a salesman or a soldier”

Hozier has a track record of releasing politically motivated songs. His 2013 debut single “Take Me to Church” has now become an LGBTQ+ anthem. “Nobody’s Soldier” is his latest, released this past August, and focuses on being a witness to war and international violence. An Irishman, Hozier understands these two things well, and “Nobody’s Soldier” tackles the suffocating stalemate that many Western countries have forced their citizens into.

4. “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby

The cover for “The Bigger Picture” features Lil Baby attending a BLM march in Atlanta. Credit: YouTube/Lil Baby Official

“I see blue lights, I get scared and start runnin’ / That shit be crazy, they ‘posed to protect us / Throw us in handcuffs and arrest us / While they go home at night, that shit messed up”

Only days after Lil Baby hit the streets of his hometown—Atlanta, Georgia—to protest the murder of George Floyd in 2020, “The Bigger Picture” was released. Fittingly, the song comments on police brutality and systemic racism in the United States, and it quickly rose to become an anthem of the Black Lives Matter movement. While the song helped Lil Baby rise to greater mainstream fame, it also promoted the anti-racism concerns of BLM.

5. “Americans” by Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe’s “Americans” condemns racism, sexism, and homophobia. Credit: YouTube/Janelle Monáe – Topic

“79 cent to your dollar / All that bullshit from white-collars / You see my color before my vision / Sometimes I wonder if you were blind / Would it help you make a better decision?”

Janelle Monáe—a queer, black, American woman—released “Americans” in 2018 as the last song on her album Dirty Computer. The song covers several issues, such as sexism, racism, and homophobia. “Americans” also references classic American cliches, further weaving together the hypocritical juxtaposition of nationalism and political self-awareness. An upbeat dance tune, “Americans” disguises itself as a patriotic song except to those who care to listen closer to the lyrics.

6. “Loving Someone” by The 1975

“Loving Someone” is featured on The 1975’s second studio album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It. Credit: YouTube/The 1975

“Just keep holding their necks and keep selling them sex / It’s better if we keep them perplexed / It’s better if we make them want the opposite sex”

The 1975, despite their own number of controversies, do not shy away from making bold political statements, both at their shows and in their songs. “Loving Someone,” released in 2016, solidifies their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, as the song’s message covers the compulsory heterosexuality and sexual repression epidemic present within the media. Though an English band, The 1975’s political messaging applies not just to Europe, making this song and many of their others must-listens.

7. “Me Myself and Dollar Hell” by Mild High Club

Mild High Club’s “Me Myself and Dollar Hell” reflects on America’s capitalism. Credit: YouTube/David Dean Burkhart

“America, what the fuck? / Ain’t it hilarious? Runaway chariot / Shy of a half a billion guns / (Who you with?) / Me? I’m with Jesus”

In “Me Myself and Dollar Hell,” released in 2021, Mild High Club touches on the effects of late-stage capitalism and the American economy. Laced with sarcastic remarks, the song draws attention to the reality that has become commonplace among Americans. Politicians are ignoring the environmental and societal impact of economic decisions for the sake of bolstering their own wallets rather than the people’s.

8. “Orange” by Pinegrove

“Orange” was Pinegrove’s first music release of 2021. Credit: YouTube/PinegroveBand

“I try to down the bluest pill / The author of the fucking bill / Bragging on YouTube, the criminals he’ll kill”

Pinegrove released “Orange” following the massive wildfires that swept across the Western part of the United States in 2020. The title itself refers to the orange-colored skies seen in Oregon due to the smoke particles saturating the air. Though wildfires, and other environmental concerns, have been surmounting over recent years, Pinegrove notes that the climate crisis is thoroughly ignored by politicians. The song marries the disconnect between outrage at politicians elected for change and the incoming climate doom.

9. “Bourgeoisieses” by Conan Gray

Conan Gray’s recent album Found Heaven features “Bourgeoisieses.” Credit: YouTube/Conan Gray

“The men at war, they draft the poor / No time to mourn, I’m on the dancefloor / Mom and dad got my back / But I don’t need that, I need a Maserati”

Conan Gray assumes the persona of a poor man in “Bourgeoisieses”—purposefully misspelled—claiming that he desires what the rich have. This creates a lyrical environment where Gray critiques the rich and their detachment from reality. Released this past April on his newest album Found Heaven, “Bourgeoisieses” employs a catchy rhythm to emphasize the song’s satirical content. In an article for Rolling Stone, Gray commented, “I grew up in a bunch of different houses and was super poor at times and had just enough money to get by at other times… It’s a song poking fun at rich people and how ridiculous rich people can be and how ridiculous that world is and how futile and useless of a show of luxury it all is.”

While a less serious song, “Bourgeoisieses” can nevertheless be seen as the insightful social commentary that it is.

10. “Rich, White, Straight Men” by Kesha

“Rich, White, Straight Men” was released first on YouTube by Kesha. Credit: YouTube/Michael Weihn

“If you’re from another land and come here / You won’t have to climb a wall / (Yes, you will!) / And if you are a boy who loves a boy / You’ll get a wedding cake and all / (Not in Colorado!)”

Pop icon Kesha deviated from her normal electro-pop genre for “Rich, White, Straight Men,” which listens more like carnival music as a way to emphasize its satire. Originally released on YouTube in 2019, “Rich, White, Straight Men” takes the time to critique the current political DNA by acknowledging the lack of diversity present in those in power. Kesha mocks the healthcare system, homophobia, college tuition, wage discrimination, and more, leaving no stone unturned.

Final Note…

For those who believe music shouldn’t be political, history shows that it has always been. More than simply celebrity endorsements, political music is crucial for an artistically free country. These artists and more demonstrate that the hard truth is here to stay.