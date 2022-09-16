‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer, And More

If you’re looking for a gripping thriller with a twist, Netflix has got you covered with Mr. Harrigan’s Phone starring Jaeden Martell, which is set to release this year.

Blind Side creator John Lee Hancock directed and wrote The Blind Side. Jason Blum, Ryan Murphy, and Netflix worked together to create the film adaption of Stephen King’s short story.

We’re tracking all the preview information about the movie. Keep reading to learn more!

In August, Netflix announced that the new thriller is coming to the streamer on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022! We expected a fall 2022 release, so it looks like we were right. The film will be released on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast

Here’s the main cast list via IMDb below:

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ms. Hart

Joe Tippett as Craig’s dad

Colin O’Brien as Young Craig

Cyrus Arnold as Kenny Yankovich

Jaeden Martell as Craig

Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan

The synopsis of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a story about Craig, a young boy who befriends an old billionaire, Mr. Harrigan. Craig puts his iPhone in the pocket of the suit he wears to Mr. Harrigan’s funeral. One day, he messages the phone and discovers that his old friend Mr. Harrigan is still with him from the grave.

Trailer of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

For further updates, please stay tuned.