‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ Netflix Release Times [Worldwide]

Stephen King has a knack for creating unique horror stories. Often, these stories center on unconventional antagonists—a clown, a dog, a car. His latest adaptation is set to be released in the Netflix and Chills lineup this year.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone takes place in New England and is about a friendship between a teenage boy, Craig (Jaeden Martell), and an elderly billionaire, Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland).

What time is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone coming to Netflix?

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT on Tuesday, October 4

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST on Tuesday, October 4

West Coast of the US: 12:00 a.m PT on Wednesday, October 5

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, October 5

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, October 5

England: 8:00 a.m. BST on Wednesday, October 5

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT on Wednesday, October 5

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST on Wednesday, October 5

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST on Wednesday, October 5

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, October 5

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, October 5

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, October 5

India: 12:30 p.m. IST on Friday, Wednesday, October 5

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, October 5

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 5

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT on Wednesday, October 5

Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST on Wednesday, October 5

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST on Wednesday, October 5

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, October 5