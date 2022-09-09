‘Morbius’ Netflix Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

Following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are excited about more Spidey-related content. This led to the anticipation for Morbius to reach its heights. Fans are curious about the movie’s relevance to the comic book features—the movie stars Academy Award winner Jared Leto.

The villains in the Spider-Man movies have fought repeatedly in the pages of the infamous comics and on the magnificent silver screen. After Venom’s success, Sony will include several other evildoers with exciting solo endeavors. The next of these evildoers is Morbius, The Living Vampire.

There have been rumors and reports that there will be more crossovers with Marvel characters between universes. This can mean that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from No Way Home or Majershala Ali’s Blade heard in The Eternals post-credit scene might be linked with Morbius.

On September 7th, 2022, Netflix declared that Morbius was now available on the streamer. The surprise drop of the hit movie keeps in line with the unexpected releases of films like Umma and Uncharted. There was very little promotion for these movies.

According to the reports of what’s on Netflix, the movie is available in the United States and India. We still don’t know when the film will be added to Netflix in other regions. However, plenty of other exciting comic book-related titles are available on the streaming service, ready to stream now.

