Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Was Glenda Cleveland a Real Person?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently streaming on Netflix, and the series ain’t for the faint of heart.

This new series is about the murderer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer. He murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, and his murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism, and the permanent preservation of body parts.

This show consists of 10 episodes and focuses on Dahmer’s crimes, with the story based on the victims and their communities. The story involves the systemic racism of the police, which let Dahmer get away with his crimes for so long.

Niecy Nash plays the character of Glenda Cleveland. Glenda Cleveland is a real person, and she is a person who was suspicious of Dahmer but wasn’t listened to by the cops.

She was Dahmer’s neighbor who constantly tried to alert police of what was going on in the apartment. But she was ignored repeatedly by the police.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, on May 27th, 1991, Cleveland reported the police after finding a bleeding, naked, and incoherent boy on the street. He’d been running away from Dahmer, and that boy was 14 years old.

After the police arrived, Dahmer convinced them that the boy was an adult and the two were in a relationship. The officers, however, believed him and left, which later led to that kid’s death. It’s thought that the serial killer could have been stopped two months earlier if police had just paid attention to Cleveland.

