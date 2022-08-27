Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Michele Morrone Star Of 365 Days Teases Possible Fourth Film

Published

The Next 365 Days, The Next 365 Days cast, The Next 365 Days plot
Image Credit: Netflix

365 Days franchise’s leading man Michele Morrone seems quite keen on the prospect of returning as Massimo Torricelli, it seems fans are not the only ones hoping for 365 Days franchise’s fourth film.

Days after the release of the third film of the 365 Days franchise, The Next 365 Days, Michele Morrone has taken to Instagram with a cryptic post that seems to tease the possibility of a fourth film.

Morrone commented in a post accompanied by a pair of images of his character from the films that “The end of something is always a little bit sad.. but.. who knows….” The post quickly sparked a lot of speculation among his followers who see the post as a major hint about 365 Days’ fourth film.

“Well we need a part 4.. can’t just leave it like that!!!!” commented one follower referencing the open-ended nature of the third film which veered off course from the path of the books. “I mean. It’s pretty obvious there is going to be the fourth movie,” interpreted another follower who was among the masses convinced that the post was designed to tease another film in the franchise.

Is 365 Days Four happening?

At this time, Netflix has not announced plans for the fourth film in its 365 Days franchise; however, the odds are looking incredibly strong of a fourth film happening.

For further updates on 365 Days Four please stay tuned with us.

Thanks for Reading

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes Partner Track, Partner Track cast, Partner Track all episodes

Entertainment

Partner Track Soundtrack: All Featured Songs

Partner Track is finally streaming on Netflix and we are loving the soundtracks used in the series. There are tons of music featured in...

5 mins ago
Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast Me Time, Me Time Netflix, Me Time cast

Entertainment

‘Me Time’: Release Date and Time [Worldwide]

Get ready to laugh with Regina Hall, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Hart when their new comedy Me Time releases on Netflix! Director John Hamburg...

1 day ago
The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

‘The Umbrella Academy’: Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

On Wednesday, June 22, The Umbrella Academy season 3 debuted, and we finally found out what happens between the Sparrow Academy and the Umbrella...

1 day ago
The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot The Sandman, The Sandman cast, The Sandman plot

Entertainment

Why ‘The Sandman’ is Currently the Most Streamed Show in the World

Neil Gaiman has been shooting down bad live-action adaptations of his seminal comic for the last decade. In 2019, Netflix announced their super-ambitious adaptation...

1 day ago
Colm Meaney, star trek Colm Meaney, star trek

Entertainment

Colm Meaney Says He Would Return to Star Trek for a ‘Worf Series’

The character of Chief O’Brien was played by Colm Meaney on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. In the...

1 day ago
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, Everything Everywhere All At Once plot Everything Everywhere All At Once, Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, Everything Everywhere All At Once plot

Entertainment

Where Can I Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?

The viewers have never seen a film so all-encompassing. It consisted of action, comedy, and emotional scenes that can rip someone’s heart out and...

1 day ago
Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot Avatar, Avatar cast, Avatar plot

Entertainment

Disney+ Removes ‘Avatar’ Ahead of Theatrical Re-Release

The fans, hoping to view Avatar in the upcoming days, weeks, or months, from their home, will have to wait a little longer. The...

1 day ago
The Witcher, The Witcher cast The Witcher, The Witcher cast

Entertainment

‘The Witcher’ Recasts ‘Rience’ For Season 3

The Witcher season 2 introduced a lot of new elements to the Continent, including plenty of different monsters, the Wild Hunt, the witcher’s keep...

1 day ago

Entertainment

‘The Invitation’: Cast, Plot, Synopsis, and More

We are just a few weeks away from the spooky season. However, we can still start the horror movie marathon much earlier than usual....

1 day ago
Gutsy, Gutsy cast, Gutsy plot Gutsy, Gutsy cast, Gutsy plot

Entertainment

‘Gutsy’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know

Gutsy is a brand new docu-series available on Apple TV+. The series contains a diverse cast of trailblazing women. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are...

1 day ago
Superman & Lois, Superman & Lois cast Superman & Lois, Superman & Lois cast

Entertainment

‘Superman & Lois’: Jordan Elsass Says He May Quit Acting After Leaving Show

Jordan Elsass is considering taking a break from his acting profession after he departed from The CW’s Superman & Lois. Elsass would not be...

1 day ago
Star Wars, Star Wars cast, Star Wars plot Star Wars, Star Wars cast, Star Wars plot

Entertainment

Disney+ Day Schedule: Star Wars, Thor, She-Hulk and More!

Disney Plus has filled our small screens with more Star Wars TV in three years. Now that Disney+ Day is on the horizon once...

1 day ago