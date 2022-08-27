Michele Morrone Star Of 365 Days Teases Possible Fourth Film

365 Days franchise’s leading man Michele Morrone seems quite keen on the prospect of returning as Massimo Torricelli, it seems fans are not the only ones hoping for 365 Days franchise’s fourth film.

Days after the release of the third film of the 365 Days franchise, The Next 365 Days, Michele Morrone has taken to Instagram with a cryptic post that seems to tease the possibility of a fourth film.

Morrone commented in a post accompanied by a pair of images of his character from the films that “The end of something is always a little bit sad.. but.. who knows….” The post quickly sparked a lot of speculation among his followers who see the post as a major hint about 365 Days’ fourth film.

“Well we need a part 4.. can’t just leave it like that!!!!” commented one follower referencing the open-ended nature of the third film which veered off course from the path of the books. “I mean. It’s pretty obvious there is going to be the fourth movie,” interpreted another follower who was among the masses convinced that the post was designed to tease another film in the franchise.

Is 365 Days Four happening?

At this time, Netflix has not announced plans for the fourth film in its 365 Days franchise; however, the odds are looking incredibly strong of a fourth film happening.

For further updates on 365 Days Four please stay tuned with us.

Thanks for Reading