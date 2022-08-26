‘Me Time’: Release Date and Time [Worldwide]

Get ready to laugh with Regina Hall, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Hart when their new comedy Me Time releases on Netflix!
Director John Hamburg directs this feature about stay-at-home dad Sonny who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years. All he wants to do is relax, but that’s easier said than done when he reconnects with his former best friend and the two embark on a wild weekend that risks upending Sonny’s life.
Me Time release time (by timezone)
Netflix television and movie shows are generally always released at the same time, but it can be confusing so we gave a complete list below:
Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST, August 25
Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT, August 25
West Coast of the US: midnight PT, August 26
Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT, August 26
Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT, August 26
East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET, August 26
Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT, August 26
England: 8:00 am BST, August 26
France: 9:00 a.m. CEST, August 26
Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST, August 26
Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST, August 26
Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST, August 26
Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT, August 26
South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST, August 26
Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST, August 26
India: 12:30 p.m. IST, August 26
South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST, August 26
Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST, August 26
Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST, August 26