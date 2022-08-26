‘Me Time’: Release Date and Time [Worldwide]

Get ready to laugh with Regina Hall, Mark Wahlberg, and Kevin Hart when their new comedy Me Time releases on Netflix!

Director John Hamburg directs this feature about stay-at-home dad Sonny who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years. All he wants to do is relax, but that’s easier said than done when he reconnects with his former best friend and the two embark on a wild weekend that risks upending Sonny’s life.

Me Time release time (by timezone)

Netflix television and movie shows are generally always released at the same time, but it can be confusing so we gave a complete list below:

Hawaii: 9:00 p.m. HST, August 25

Alaska: 11:00 p.m. AKDT, August 25

West Coast of the US: midnight PT, August 26

Mountain Time: 1:00 a.m. MT, August 26

Midwest of the US: 2:00 a.m. CT, August 26

East Coast of the US: 3:00 a.m. ET, August 26

Brazil: 4:00 a.m. BRT, August 26

England: 8:00 am BST, August 26

France: 9:00 a.m. CEST, August 26

Germany: 9:00 a.m. CEST, August 26

Italy: 9:00 a.m. CEST, August 26

Spain: 9:00 a.m. CEST, August 26

Israel: 10:00 a.m. IDT, August 26

South Africa: 9:00 a.m. SAST, August 26

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 a.m. GST, August 26

India: 12:30 p.m. IST, August 26

South Korea: 4:00 p.m. KST, August 26

Japan: 4:00 p.m. KST, August 26

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 p.m. AEST, August 26