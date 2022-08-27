Me Time: All Songs Featured In The Movie

Me Time is finally streaming on Netflix. Directed by John Hamburg, Me Time is a buddy comedy about a stay-at-home dad who goes on a wild birthday getaway with his best friend.

And whenever a new movie or series launches, I don’t know about you, but I always take it as an opportunity to find new music, and this irreverent comedy doesn’t disappoint.

Here’s the complete music from Me Time below:

“Best Friend Song (Lemon Ice Mix)” by Rozzi

“Feeling Alive” by Earl St. Clair

“Whatz Up, Whatz Up (A.Town T.V. Track)” by Playa Poncho

“Confident” by Justine Skye

“All Good” by Sam Henshaw

“Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen (Performed by Kayden Koshelev)

“A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton (Performed by Nathan Matthew David)

“Free” by Tiggs da Author

“Crazy” by Seal and Kadeem Nichols

“So Goes My Dream” by Nadine Jansen

“Tunnel (feat. Channel Tres)” by Polo & Pan

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Crazy” by Seal

“Big Energy” by Latto

“Here Comes the Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze

“Keep Moving (Dave Lee Remix)” by Jungle

“Boom” by Tiësto and Sevenn

“Light It Up (feat. Nyla and Fuse ODG) [Remix]” by Major Lazer

“Feel So Good” by Mase

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix)” by BIA feat. Nicki Minaj

“Connection Lost” by Don Turi

“Believer” by Crush Club

“Fireball” by Pitbull

