Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

MasterChef Season 12, Episode 20 Winner: Who won MasterChef?

Published

MasterChef season 12, MasterChef season 12 winner, MasterChef season 12 episode 20
Image Credit: Fox

The latest season of MasterChef has indeed been exciting. The cooking challenges were a lot tougher than all the other seasons. However, fans weren’t expecting anything less from this season’s contestants either.

The second part of the final episode of the season was streamed on September 14th on FOX.

At the grand finale, they invited a special guest -Christina Tosi, to motivate the three finalists to do their best, as this would be their last meal in the MasterChef kitchen.

FOX assured us of the most competitive finale they have had, and they stood by it. But which contestant took the crown this season?

The final competition was exciting and close, but at the end of it all, Dara walked away victorious.

Yes, Dara was the season’s winner. Seeing Dara take the crown was lovely, and she deserved every bit of it.

So will there be another season for Masterchef?

A new season of MasterChef is indeed on the way. Before the finale of season 12, FOX announced that it had renewed MasterChef for a thirteenth season which wasn’t surprising, as the show remains a favorite among viewers and a consistent performer.

We still don’t have any news regarding this new season, but we guess it will likely arrive sometime in Summer 2023.

Keep an eye on our website for the latest updates regarding master chefs.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

New TV Shows and Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week [16 September]

Thanks to the 68 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week, September continues to be a lucrative month for new...

5 hours ago
Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022 Whats leaving Netflix in October 2022

Entertainment

What’s Leaving Netflix In October [2022]

As always, Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away movies and series. In October, Netflix did the same. Below are all the licensed series and...

5 hours ago
The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date

Entertainment

The Wonder Starring Florence Pugh Cast, Synopsis, Release date, and More

Netflix will be adding another period drama film to our library soon. This upcoming new release from Netflix is called The Wonder, and we...

5 hours ago
SEAL Team Season 6, SEAL Team Season 6 release date, SEAL Team Season 6 plot SEAL Team Season 6, SEAL Team Season 6 release date, SEAL Team Season 6 plot

Entertainment

SEAL Team Season 6: What Is The Release Schedule?

The sixth season of the SEAL Team premieres on Sunday, September 18, to answer some of our most asked questions. This new season begins...

5 hours ago
Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot Heartbreak High, Heartbreak High cast, Heartbreak High plot

Entertainment

What is The Plot Of Netflix’s Heartbreak High?

The Netflix original series Heartbreak High is about when we were teenagers, and every mistake we made felt like the end of the world....

5 hours ago
End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast

Entertainment

End of The Road Ending Explained

Netflix’s latest thriller, End of the Road, Starring Queen Latifah and Ludacris, follows a family targeted by a killer while driving through the New...

5 hours ago
Wedding Season, Wedding Season plot, Wedding Season cast Wedding Season, Wedding Season plot, Wedding Season cast

Entertainment

Wedding Season: What is Wedding Season On Hulu about?

Wedding Season is one of those shows with a unique plot that fans want to know more about. The show has a stunning cast...

6 hours ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot

Entertainment

Tell Me Lies Season 1 finale: List Of All Episodes, Including Finale

Hulu’s latest series, Tell Me Lies, proved an instant favorite among audiences. For now, just the first three episodes are streaming, but fans are...

6 hours ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

Fate: The Winx Saga Star Paulina Chávez Height, Instagram, Age, Roles, and More

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is about to make its way to Netflix. Fans will soon be returned to the Otherworld, where fairies...

6 hours ago
Joseph Quinn, Joseph Quinn Stranger things Joseph Quinn, Joseph Quinn Stranger things

Entertainment

Joseph Quinn Confirmed For Netflix TUDUM Event

Netflix’s annual TUDUM event is just a few weeks away. This global fan event can be streamed from the comfort of your home and...

6 hours ago
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 plot, The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 cast

Entertainment

When is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Finale on Hulu?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 has just arrived on Hulu. Like the last seasons, the fifth season also gets a weekly release. However, the...

24 hours ago
Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2, Love is Blind: After the Altar, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 release date, Love is Blind: After the Altar season 2 cast

Entertainment

Here’s What Time ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 is Arriving on Netflix Tonight

Love is Blind: After the Altar, season 2 will soon arrive on Netflix. . Fans seem to be super excited about the three 45-minute-long...

1 day ago