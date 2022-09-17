MasterChef Season 12, Episode 20 Winner: Who won MasterChef?

The latest season of MasterChef has indeed been exciting. The cooking challenges were a lot tougher than all the other seasons. However, fans weren’t expecting anything less from this season’s contestants either.

The second part of the final episode of the season was streamed on September 14th on FOX.

At the grand finale, they invited a special guest -Christina Tosi, to motivate the three finalists to do their best, as this would be their last meal in the MasterChef kitchen.

FOX assured us of the most competitive finale they have had, and they stood by it. But which contestant took the crown this season?

The final competition was exciting and close, but at the end of it all, Dara walked away victorious.

Yes, Dara was the season’s winner. Seeing Dara take the crown was lovely, and she deserved every bit of it.

So will there be another season for Masterchef?

A new season of MasterChef is indeed on the way. Before the finale of season 12, FOX announced that it had renewed MasterChef for a thirteenth season which wasn’t surprising, as the show remains a favorite among viewers and a consistent performer.

We still don’t have any news regarding this new season, but we guess it will likely arrive sometime in Summer 2023.

