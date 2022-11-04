Warning: Spoilers for Manifest season 4, part 1 below!

Manifesters, the day has finally come. Manifest season 4 is here! Josh Dallas has absolutely broken our hearts as Ben this year, unexpected turbulence between Olive and Cal surfaced, and Melissa Roxburgh’s Michaela has mostly captained the Lifeboat herself, and unexpected turbulence between Olive and Cal surfaced.

There have been so many reveals in part 1. We’re finally starting to connect the dots from plot points that happened in the previous season. One interesting element introduced in the season 4 premiere episode is the Black Box.

Manifest season 4: What is a black box on an airplane?

According to the NTSB, a black box, also known as a flight recorder, is used on all commercial, private, and corporate aircraft. Planes are required to have two black boxes that record every minor piece of information about a flight. One is the CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder), which records sounds in the cockpit like engine noises, pilot’s voices, etc. The second is the (FDR) Flight Data Recorder, which monitors airspeed, heading, and altitude.

Flight recorders are required by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) in the case of an aeroplane crash or accident. Immediately after an incident, the Balck boxes are sent to Washington, D.C., for an investigation.

That’s why when the Manifest crew is given the Black box thanks to Henry, it was so important.

