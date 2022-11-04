‘Manifest’ Season 4, Part 1: Does Jack Messina Return? And Who Plays the Role?

Actor Jack Messina played the role of Cal Stone before the role was recast in the season 3 finale due to a significant plot twist in the character’s storyline.

In the Manifest season 3 finale, Cal Stone returns after disappearing, but this wasn’t the Cal we knew and loved. Instead, Cal had mysteriously aged the five-and-a-half years he missed while on the plane with actor Ty Duran making his debut in the role.

Following the twist, the role of Cal is set to continue to be played by Ty Duran in the Manifest season 4.

Does Jack Messina appear in Part 1 of Manifest Season 4?

If you’re hoping to see more of Jack Messina as Cal Stone, you’re in luck as Jack returns for Manifest season 4, part 1.

Warning: Manifest season 4 part 1 spoiler ahead.

After appearing as a series regular across the first three seasons, Jack Messina exited the series. Still, he does return in Manifest season 3 via a guest spot in the third episode of season 4, “High Flight.”

In the episode, we get to see Jack Messina return via a flashback sequence, where Cal was when he disappeared before he returned 5.5 years older. It’s a pivotal scene in the episode and Cal’s storyline in the season and served as the sole appearance of Messina across the season — at least in newly filmed scenes, that is.

Manifest is now streaming on Netflix.