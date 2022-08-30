‘Manifest’ Season 4: All We Know About the New Season So Far

One year ago, Netflix released Manifest on August 28th, 2021. The streamer once again shared some exciting news on the 828 days this year. Unfortunately, the fourth season of Manifest season 4 might not premiere in September 2022, and the fans must wait a while before the final season.

After the fourth and final season of the popular sci-fi mystery series started filming late last year, the fans have been closely watching production for clues about the episodes.

It is confirmed that Manifest season 4 won’t be streaming on Netflix in September 2022. However, it’s officially confirmed that the Manifesters were on point with their release date theories.

On August 28th, 2022, also known as 828 days, Netflix announced that the fourth season of Manifest part 1 would be released on Friday, November. 4. The fan theory that the first half of the final season would be released on the date the plane returned after five years, has come true.

Netflix has also confirmed that the season will mark a two-year time jump. Josh Dallas had already revealed this information to Netflix Life earlier this summer.