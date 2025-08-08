M3GAN 2.0: a Campy, Chatoic Sequel

From Chucky and Tiffany to Annabelle and Slappy, killer dolls are no strangers to the horror genre. But in 2023, a new icon emerged: M3GAN.

The humanoid A.I. companion built to care for and protect a child went viral for her humorous lines and TikTok-inspired dancing. The original M3GAN surprised audiences and studios alike in January of 2023, earning over $181 million worldwide on a $12 million budget. Now, two years after her rogue rampage, the titanium terror returned to theaters with even more attitude and violence.

So, What is M3GAN 2.0 About?

M3GAN and AMELIA in M3GAN 2.0. Credit: Blumhouse Productions.

The sequel picks up with Gemma (Allison Williams), now a prominent and outspoken advocate for ethical A.I., still grappling with the consequences of building a robot that hurt her niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). But before Gemma is shown, the film opens with a jarring scene of full-blown warfare and military assassinations, making you question if you happened to walk into the wrong screening at the movie theater. Yet, it is soon revealed that M3GAN’s technology has been stolen and weaponized by a United States Army Colonel. Now, AMELIA (Ivanna Sakhno), a murderous military-grade robot, is programmed to kill. Only she becomes too self-aware of her abilities and intentions.

Meanwhile, a hidden backup of M3GAN’s program, safely stored in Gemma’s smart home, activates and makes contact. M3GAN (voiced by Jenna Davis) insists she must be resurrected to stop AMELIA before she causes irreversible damage. But there is a catch: she wants a new physical body in exchange for her help. What follows is a chaotic and campy battle between two artificial intelligence androids.

Did the Sequel Try to Do Too Much?

Gemma (Allison Williams) and M3GAN. Credit: Blumhouse Productions.

In short, yes.

There is something admirable about a film and cast that does not take itself too seriously when the story is quite absurd. M3GAN 2.0 knows it is ridiculous and has fun with the characters, dialogue, and storyline. But with elements taken from genres such as horror, war, sci-fi, action, and comedy, the sequel was a little too ambitious.

The first M3GAN was undeniably campy and fun, but struck a solid balance with its thriller and horror elements. It cleverly tapped into contemporary fears around artificial intelligence, from a growing overreliance on smart technology to the unsettling possibility of physical A.I. companions like M3GAN becoming part of everyday life. The sequel had just a bit too much chaos across a few too many storylines.

M3GAN Is the Best Part of M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN in M3GAN 2.0. Credit: Blumhouse Productions.

It might sound obvious, but M3GAN truly is the best part of the film. She became an icon for a reason, especially for having outrageous one-liners like, “Hold on to your vaginas,” as she takes control of a sports car at full speed. (“Yes, that is a real line from the movie.)

This time around, M3GAN steps into something of a redemption arc. While still sharp-tongued, unhinged, and slightly violent, she is positioned as the lesser evil, going head-to-head with a far more dangerous threat. M3GAN always is clear that Cady is her top priority, willing to do anything to keep her safe from harm.

M3GAN returns in the sequel with a slightly updated look. After inhabiting a few different bodies, she eventually reclaims her original form, but not before demanding that Gemma make her taller. No matter what form she takes, M3GAN brings her signature flair to every moment. She delivers perfectly timed dance breaks and even a dramatic singing number. She steals every scene she is in.

M3GAN 2.0’s Smart Marketing

Where M3GAN 2.0 truly shines is in its marketing. Long before the sequel hit theaters, the film leaned hard into pop culture and meme culture, using self-aware humor and internet-savvy tactics to generate buzz and build anticipation.

In June, M3GAN interviewed with Out Magazine and Tracy E. Gilchrist of The Advocate. Gilchrist is well known for the infamous Wicked “holding space” interview with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The interview played on the meme of being in “queer media” and M3GAN’s status as a gay icon in horror, with Gilchrist asking what it means to be beloved by queer audiences. M3GAN responds, “Being a gay icon is my default setting. To the alphabet mafia, I see you. I slay for you. And thanks for being so silly online with me. Keep serving the energy, babies.”

From liking fan comments to directly engaging on social media, M3GAN’s digital persona feels like an extension of the character herself, camp, glam, chaotic, and completely in on the joke. The campaign even collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion, whose name was a natural fit for the promo circuit. The marketing team knows how to connect with her Gen Z fanbase and does it quite well.

Although M3GAN 2.0 may not surpass the execution of the first film, M3GAN herself remains endlessly entertaining and fun. She is a character perfectly built for the internet age and she knows exactly how to go viral.

M3GAN 2.0 is available for purchase on Amazon Prime.