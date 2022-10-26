‘Lying Life of Adults’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis and Everything Else We Know

What’s coming next to Netflix next year? A new European drama called The Lying Life of Adults. It’s based on the book by Elena Ferrante and is sure to be a hit!

The upcoming series’ screenplay was written by the author herself, the director, and Francesco Piccolo. What a cool idea for the author to adapt her story into a book!

Here are all the details we know about the new show so far!

Release Date of The Lying Life of Adults

The Lying Life of Adults premieres on Jan. 4, 2023. There will be six episodes in total.

Synopsis of The Lying Life of Adults

So what is the plot going to be about? TUDUM shared the following logline:

“The search for a new face, after the happy one of childhood, oscillates between two consanguineous Naples which, however, fear and hate each other: the Naples above, which has given itself a fine mask, and the one below, which pretends to be excessive, trivial. Giovanna oscillates between high and low, now tumbling, now climbing, bewildered by the fact that, up or down, the city seems without answer and without escape.”

The Cast of The Lying Life

Here is the complete cast list:

Alessandro Preziosi as Giovanna’s father Andrea

Pina Turco as Giovanna’s mother, Nella

Giordana Marengo as Giovanna

Azzurra Mennella as Ida, Giovanna’s friend and Angela’s sister

Rossella Gamba as Angela, Giovanna’s friend and Ida’s sister

Valeria Golino as Giovanna’s aunt Vittoria