‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Should Have Trigger Warning Before Horrifying Film Opening, Viewers Urging Netflix

Netflix is making headlines again, not in a good way either. Creating stories and true life events is still something viewers crave, there have been several cases where viewers are wanting more warnings about what they are about to watch. There has to be guidelines Netflix has to follow just like movie producers do about the content and what rating it should have based on that. Maybe their latest based on true events film, Luckiest Girl Alive, will be the push needed to fix this.

Luckiest Girl Alive stars Mila Kunis and is based on a 2015 book with the same title. While it seems the main character, Ani, has a perfect life: a dream job, engaged to a rich man, and about to have a huge wedding, all is not perfect as it seems. Without giving any spoilers, there are several scenes of graphic content that viewers who have seen it are warning others about. Praising the film and the topics it covers, but having a trigger warning at the beginning would have been the best thing to do.

The Trailer Does Not Hint At Any Of The Content

Credit: Netflix/YouTube

The trailer clearly shows that her past is something she has tried to bury and forget about. But nowhere does it even come close to hinting that Ani’s past is so violent and horrifying. Especially for victims of violence in the same way or at all, this will trigger those memories. Trigger warnings across the whole screen, not just across the top in small type, should be a new rule across all streaming platforms. Viewers have a right to know.

