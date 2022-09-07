Connect with us

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Image Credit: Netflix

Mila Kunis will make her Netflix debut with her new film Luckiest Girl Alive. Luckiest Girl Alive is a Netflix original movie directed by Mike Barker. Mike Barker is well known for his work on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The film is an adaptation of the best-selling book by Jessica Knoll, and Knoll was also involved in writing the script.

On August 30th, Netflix revealed its fall 2022 movie schedule, and the drama film was included in that list. The streamer announced that the Luckiest Girl Alive will arrive on Netflix on Friday, October 7th, 2022.

However, this film was first released in theaters on September 30th. The film can be expected to arrive on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on October 7th.

The cast of this new film includes:

Mila Kunis
Finn Wittrock
Chiara Aurelia
Jennifer Beals
Scoot McNairy
Thomas Barbusca
Justine Lupe
Dalmar Abuzied
Alex Barone
Carson MacCormac
Connie Britton

The official synopsis of Luckiest Gurl alive is given below:

“Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.”

We will be keeping you updated with the latest news on our website.

