Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ All Soundtracks

Avatar photo

Published

Luckiest Girl Alive, Luckiest Girl Alive Release Date, Luckiest Girl Alive cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The Luckiest Girl Alive streaming on Netflix. Mila Kunis stars in the movie, and she is the same writer as the book. Beyond the gripping storyline and Kunis’ incredible acting, the talk of the film will also be about the music.

Movies often use throwback songs to give a sense of place. Luckiest Girl Alive jumps back and forth in time, and some modern songs are highlighted along the way, but some oldies but goodies have been included too.

The soundtrack to the film includes popular songs from previous decades that are classics in their own right but also feature new music in the form of one of the Academy Award-nominated songs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

What is the end credits song in Luckiest Girl Alive?

In the ending credits of Luckiest Girl Alive, a song called “I Know Where I’ve Been” by Grammy nominee Elle King can be heard. It was written by fellow Grammy nominee Linda Perry and was released one week before the movie’s release.

Luckiest Girl Alive soundtrack

“This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” by Talking Heads
“Put It in Your Mouth” by Akinyele feat. Kia Jeffries
“Paradiso” by Charlotte Gainsbourg
“Do Whatcha Like” by If Walls Could Talk
“Keep It Movin’ (feat. Rell Rock)” by Stanton Warriors & Tony Quattro
“Pump Up the Volume” by M/A/R/R/S
“Feel So Good” by Mase
“I Know Where I’ve Been” by Elle King
“Awake” by Generationals
“I Think I’m Paranoid” by Garbage
“Sunny” by Blake Swann
“Bossa Nova U.S.A.” by Dave Brubeck Quartet

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘The Midnight Club Season 2’ Release Updates

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix. Many people have already finished the 10-episode first season and are wondering if there will be...

5 mins ago
Amsterdam, Amsterdam plot, Amsterdam cast, Amsterdam Netflix Amsterdam, Amsterdam plot, Amsterdam cast, Amsterdam Netflix

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Amsterdam’ Online?

The latest comedy mystery movie, Amsterdam, came out in theaters. Will the Christian Bale movie come to Netflix? Where will it stream online? The...

7 mins ago
Bling Empire season 4, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast Bling Empire season 4, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast

Entertainment

‘Bling Empire season 4’ Release Updates

The third season of Bling Empire is now streaming on Netflix, and it didn’t take long for most people to binge-watch the ten episodes....

12 mins ago

Gambling

How to Become Better at Online Gambling: The Best Tips for Player Success

Using the right tips and techniques, you can become better at online gambling and ultimately, be in with a better chance of scooping lucrative...

2 hours ago

Home

The Ultimate Air Conditioning Guide: How to Ensure Your Aircon Unit Won’t Fail You

The aircon is one of the most useful home appliances.

2 hours ago

Entertainment

Another American Pie Film? Everything You Need To Know About The Newest Installment

The fifth film in the franchise has just been announce and you'll never guess who's been chosen to work on it.

3 hours ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix

Entertainment

Will There Be Another Season Of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’?

Every Netflix subscriber has most likely heard of the show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the number one TV series on Netflix. Whether or...

12 hours ago
The Mole, The Mole release date,The Mole netflix, The Mole plot The Mole, The Mole release date,The Mole netflix, The Mole plot

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of ‘The Mole’?

The ABC series The Mole is returning and airing on Friday, October 7. When it first aired, the show took fans through five seasons....

12 hours ago
Derry Girls season 3, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season Derry Girls season 3, Derry Girls, Derry Girls new season

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of Derry Girls Season 3?

After waiting a few years, Derry Girls season 3 is finally coming to an American audience this Friday, October 7, on Netflix. The hilarious...

12 hours ago
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot

Entertainment

What is new film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone on Netflix about?

Netflix is bringing us new shows to celebrate the spooky season. One new addition is Mr. Harrigans Phone, a movie on Netflix. The movie...

12 hours ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of ‘Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewed by millions of viewers, is coming to Netflix. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes are set...

12 hours ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

Is ‘The Midnight Club’ Based on a Book?

In his new project, Mike Flanagan teams up with Leah Fong to create The Midnight Club – and you’ll be able to watch it...

2 days ago