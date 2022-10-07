‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ All Soundtracks

The Luckiest Girl Alive streaming on Netflix. Mila Kunis stars in the movie, and she is the same writer as the book. Beyond the gripping storyline and Kunis’ incredible acting, the talk of the film will also be about the music.

Movies often use throwback songs to give a sense of place. Luckiest Girl Alive jumps back and forth in time, and some modern songs are highlighted along the way, but some oldies but goodies have been included too.

The soundtrack to the film includes popular songs from previous decades that are classics in their own right but also feature new music in the form of one of the Academy Award-nominated songs.

What is the end credits song in Luckiest Girl Alive?

In the ending credits of Luckiest Girl Alive, a song called “I Know Where I’ve Been” by Grammy nominee Elle King can be heard. It was written by fellow Grammy nominee Linda Perry and was released one week before the movie’s release.

Luckiest Girl Alive soundtrack

“This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)” by Talking Heads

“Put It in Your Mouth” by Akinyele feat. Kia Jeffries

“Paradiso” by Charlotte Gainsbourg

“Do Whatcha Like” by If Walls Could Talk

“Keep It Movin’ (feat. Rell Rock)” by Stanton Warriors & Tony Quattro

“Pump Up the Volume” by M/A/R/R/S

“Feel So Good” by Mase

“I Know Where I’ve Been” by Elle King

“Awake” by Generationals

“I Think I’m Paranoid” by Garbage

“Sunny” by Blake Swann

“Bossa Nova U.S.A.” by Dave Brubeck Quartet