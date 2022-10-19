‘Love is Blind’ Season 3 Episode Release Dates & Times

Netflix’s hit dating reality show Love is Blind returns this fall on Wednesday, October 19. Get ready because it’s just as entertaining as the first two seasons!

This season, we’ll introduce 30 lucky singles all searching for love to unbox the house. Like in the first two seasons, each single will be placed in a soundproof pod as they get to know each other without actually seeing each other. After potential love interests have been made, now-paired couples can pop the question. Then, the engaged couples see one another for the first time and go on their honeymoon. But how will things pan out when they get to the real world?

Love is Blind season 3 release time.

The third season is made up of 12 episodes which will be split up into four batches. You can expect each batch to be released at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on their release dates.

Here’s when each set of episodes will drop on Netflix below:

Episodes 1-4 on October 19 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET

Episodes 5-7 on October 26 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET

Episodes 8-10 on Nov. 2 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET

Episodes 11-12 on November 9 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET

Love is Blind season 3 can be viewed by mature, adult audiences, and it has strong language and would not be suitable for children under 17.

Love is Blind season 3 trailer.