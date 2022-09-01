Connect with us

‘Love in the Villa’: The Full Soundtrack to Netflix’s Romantic Comedy

Love in the Villa cast, Love in the Villa
Image Credit: Netflix

Tom Hopper and Kat Graham team up for your next favorite romantic comedy, Love in the Villa, which is now available to watch on Netflix.

Graham stars in Love in the Villa as a young woman who recently went through a breakup and vacation in Verona, Italy. Graham discovers that the villa she had reserved for herself was, unfortunately, double booked. Then Graham had to share her Italian getaway with a handsome British man.

To go along with the Italian scenery and setting, the music used in Love in the Villa fittingly features several Italian artists. You might not be hearing some of the latest hits and love songs you’ve added to your playlists, but the songs definitely match the movie’s theme.

Love in the Villa soundtrack

Want to know who sings a particular song featured in the movie? Curious what that catchy song was called? We are sharing the complete list of Love in the Villa soundtrack songs.

Here are all of the songs you can hear in the movie:

“L’Americano” by Gypsy Queens
“Give Me Light” by Marti West
“Scrivile Scemo” by Pinguini Tattici Nucleari
“Zum Zum Zum” by Mina
“Si o No (Please Don’t Go)” by Fiorello
“Fashion Party” by Daniele Luppi
“Bisogna Far Qualcosa” by Adriano Celantano
“Love and Passion in Amalfi” by Plastic People
“Senza Luce” by Dik Dik
“Sono Bugiarda (I Am a Believer)” by Caterina Caselli
“Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” by Dalida

For further updates on Love in the Villa, please stay tuned.

