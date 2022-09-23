‘Lou’ Full Cast List: Who’s in Netflix’s New Thriller?

The main attraction of the movie is Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett. Allison Janney plays a deadly character (and the beloved dog), while Jurnee Smollett plays her neighbor, Hannah. Lou is a hardened recluse living on the fringes of their secluded island, while Hannah is a single mother struggling to make ends meet to take care of her daughter, Vee.

After a horrific storm, the kidnapper goes after Hannah’s daughter, and she asks Lou for help. They are forced to confront their dark secrets while searching for Vee.

This time, the award-winning stars have a great cast of actors: Logan Marshall-Green, Greyston Holt, and the actor who played one of the hot werewolves in Bitten.

Here’s the complete cast list for the Netflix movie:

Marci T. House as Agent Lee

Toby Levins as Agent Hampton

Allison Janney as Lou

RJ Fetherstonhaugh as Gerry

Andres Collantes as Deputy Torres

Greyston Holt as Chris

Daniel Bernhardt as Tony

Ridley Asha Bateman as Vee

Matt Craven as Sheriff Rankin

Smollett as Hannah

Logan Marshall-Green as Philip

Release Date of Lou on Netflix

The movie will be shown on September 23rd (Today) with a runtime of 1 hour 47 minutes.

Trailer of Lou

