‘Lou’ Full Cast List: Who’s in Netflix’s New Thriller?

The main attraction of the movie is Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett. Allison Janney plays a deadly character (and the beloved dog), while Jurnee Smollett plays her neighbor, Hannah. Lou is a hardened recluse living on the fringes of their secluded island, while Hannah is a single mother struggling to make ends meet to take care of her daughter, Vee.
After a horrific storm, the kidnapper goes after Hannah’s daughter, and she asks Lou for help. They are forced to confront their dark secrets while searching for Vee.
This time, the award-winning stars have a great cast of actors: Logan Marshall-Green, Greyston Holt, and the actor who played one of the hot werewolves in Bitten.
Here’s the complete cast list for the Netflix movie:
Marci T. House as Agent Lee
Toby Levins as Agent Hampton
Allison Janney as Lou
RJ Fetherstonhaugh as Gerry
Andres Collantes as Deputy Torres
Greyston Holt as Chris
Daniel Bernhardt as Tony
Ridley Asha Bateman as Vee
Matt Craven as Sheriff Rankin
Smollett as Hannah
Logan Marshall-Green as Philip
Release Date of Lou on Netflix
The movie will be shown on September 23rd (Today) with a runtime of 1 hour 47 minutes.
Trailer of Lou
