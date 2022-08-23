Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, First Two Episodes Are Ready To Hit Theaters

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power will also be available in the movie theatres. However, only a selected variety of fans will be able to experience the series in theatres.

This Prime Video series will not only be available on the streaming platform for Middle Earth fans to enjoy. It’ll also be available at the theatres for just one night.

The credit goes to the collaboration between Cinemark and Amazon. Cinemark Movie Rewards Members will be able to experience a free screening of the first two episodes on August 31st.

Fans will be the first to see the episodes before the show premieres on Prime Video. However, the ones who missed it don’t need to worry. It will arrive in Prime video on 2nd September.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will continue with the timeline of the Second Age of Middle Earth. Thousands of years before, the events that led us to the journey were found in the LOTR franchise. In reality, the time is way before The Hobbit as well.

At this point in Middle Earth, things used to be peaceful until evil began to emerge once again.

Few of the cast members of the series include –

Cynthia Addai-Robinson,

Nazanin Boniadi,

Megan Richards, and more.