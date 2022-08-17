Connect with us

Linsey Pearlman’s Death Confirmed as Suicide Following Autopsy

Lindsey Pearlman, Lindsey Pearlman died, Lindsey
Image Credit: Little Chicken Productions

Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide.

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy.

According to a report obtained by People Monday, The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled Lindsey Pearlman’s death a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity.

The report also concluded that “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” were found in her system.

Lindsey was 43. Lindsey went missing on February 16 and was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles two days later.

An initial autopsy came back inconclusive, with a spokeswoman for the coroner telling The Post that a cause of death would only be realized with further testing.

After police found her body, Vance Smith, Lindsey Pearlman’s husband, said he was “broken.”

“She’s gone,” Smith wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I’m broken.”

Savannah Pearlman, Lindsey Pearlman’s cousin, also said she was “deeply sad” while confirming the Chicago native’s death on Twitter, adding that Lindsey was discovered “too late” to be saved.

Meanwhile, a rep for the actress and animal rights advocate, who also had a recurring role on ABC’s “General Hospital,” said relatives did not want to discuss her death publicly.

“We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today,” the statement read. “The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.”

