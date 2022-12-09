Connect with us

‘Lego Masters’ Season 3 Episode 12: Release Date

Published

Image Credit: FOX

Lego Masters is an American reality competition television series. It is based on a British reality show and features teams of two building Lego projects from a vast array of bricks. The show is executive produced and hosted by Will Arnett. It was directed by Rich Kim and made its debut on February 5, 2020.

The show has completed two seasons and is running its third season. The upcoming episode is scheduled to be released on December 14, 2022, on Fox at 8 PM Eastern Time. It will be the twelfth episode of this season and is titled Water Works. In this episode, we will see the teams competing for the Semi-Finals.

If a team wins a challenge, they get selected for further rounds. The hosts judge their progress. In the previous episode, we saw the contestants making a golf course with Legos which Will Arnett tested. The contestants were given nine hours to build the project and ensure its perfect quality. In episode 9, they had to produce solid castles; in the latest episode, we saw them making a tall castle. The one with the tallest building will win the competition. The twist in the challenge was the castle should be movable and robust enough to be brought to the judging room without any technical faults.

Dave and Emily did their best to build the tallest structure, thus securing immunity for themselves. On the other hand, Brendan and Greg became the overall winners of this round. Unfortunately, Austin and Justin were eliminated and had to leave the show.

