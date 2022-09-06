Last Light: Release Date On Peacock

Matthew Fox will make his long-awaited comeback to TV this month in the show, Last Light.

Fans have been looking forward to this day since they learned about Matthew Fox’s comeback to screens last year. The time has finally arrived, and the series will premiere on Peacock toward the end of this week.

The good thing is that we will get all the episodes at once. So, those who love to binge watch will get to watch the series in its entirety in one sitting.

Peacock usually releases content every week. But it’s different in the case of Last Light. Last Light contains five episodes, and they are written as a limited series.

Last Light will be released at midnight ET on Thursday, September 8th. That’s excellent news for those of us living on the west coast. The episodes there should drop by 9 p.m. PT on Wednesday, September 7th.

All episodes are going to be available right away. This shoe can be considered a great binge-watch throughout the weekend if you are working on Thursday.

This movie is worth staying up for if you have a holiday. Each episode has a runtime of about 40 minutes, and that’s the normal length for a TV series because of the commercials.

