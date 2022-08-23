Connect with us

‘Last Light’: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Image Credit: Peacock

A brand new five-episode limited series – the last light will arrive on Peacock this fall. All the hour-long episodes of this thriller series will be released on Thursday,8th September.

The upcoming show revolves around a petro-chemist- Andy Yeats. Andy knows how crucial oil is for the world. If the supply somehow stopped, it would affect transportation and delivery supplies and destroy law enforcement. All of these come true while he travels to the Middle East.

He gets separated from his family. His teenage daughter is home in London, and his wife and young son are in Paris. Every family member, therefore, needed to sacrifice everything to find one another. The struggles they go through to reunite despite the situations is the main plot of this movie.

Matthew Fox is starting as the lead in this series as Andy Yeats. He will be on a mission to save the world from the oil crisis. The list of other cast members is given below-

Matthew Fox as Andy Yeats- one of the world’s best petro-chemical engineers

Joanne Froggatt as Elena Yeats- Andy’s wife who feels her marriage has been fatigued to the breaking point.

Taylor Fay as Sam Yeats -Andy and Elena’s eight-year-old son

Alyth Ross as Laura Yeats-Andy and Elena’s daughter.

Amber Rose Revah, as Mika Bakhash -looks after energy-related compliance between big oil and the British Government.

Victor Alli as Owen Jones, a brilliant college student

Tom Wlaschiha as Karl Bergmann- he works for the British Government.

Hakeem Jomah as Khalil Al-Qatani – head of a large oil company.

For further updates on Last Light, Please stay tuned.

Thanks for Reading.

LAST LIGHT Official Trailer (2022)

