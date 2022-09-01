‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Netflix is about to bring more heat to our screens. Bridgerton and Sex/Life has been a massive success. So, the streamer thinks of it as a great opportunity to create more similar content. Viewers crave more physical tension on their screens, and Netflix is here to provide it. According to Glamour, one of the upcoming adaptations will be of the explicit novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Netflix is always ready to expand its boundaries as it did with Bridgerton. Considering the massive success of that series, Lady Chatterley’s Lover will become the next great release for the fans of that genre.

However, Netflix has not yet announced the official release date. But, the streamer did announce the release month and year. The romantic drama will be released sometime in the month of December 2022.

The fans predicted the release would be sometime in late 2022.

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre is supposed to direct this film. She’s well known for directing the action film The Mustang. She also worked for several episodes of the TV shows The Act, Mrs. America, and American Crime Story.

Emma Corrin from The Crown is supposed to be in the lead role of Lady Chatterley.

The other cast members include-

Jack O’Connell from The North Water

Matthew Duckett from Confession, and

Joely Richardson from The Sandman.

We will update you with all the news regarding Lady Chatterley on our website.