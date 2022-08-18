‘Kung Fu’ Season 3: Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know About the New Season

The third season of Kung Fu will appear on our screens in October.

Therefore 2022 will have given us two new seasons of the hit martial arts drama- Kung Fu. How lucky are we?

The new season is supposed to appear around the same time as the third season of Stargirl and therefore makes up an exciting two-hour block on the channel in a fall line-up.

So what can we expect from the third season?

The concept of magic has already been introduced into the world, which means that Zhilan’s sacrifice at the end of season 2 isn’t the end of her story. So, it means that Yvonne Chapman will return to reprise her role again in all likelihood.

Furthermore, Nicky and Henry broke up. Therefore our heroine is single and might get mingled in her future.

Season 3 is going to be filled with action sequences.

Here’s a list of all the cat members and their roles in the series:

Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen

Eddie Liu as Henry Yan

Tzi Ma as Jin Shen

Shannon Dang as Althea Shen

Tony Chung as Dennis Soong

Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen

Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen

JB Tadena as Sebastian

Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan

Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zheng

Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley

Vanessa Yao as Mia

Ben Levin as Bo

Kim Rhodes as Carrie



The third season of Kung Fu will premiere on Wednesday, October 5th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.