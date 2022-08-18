Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Kung Fu’ Season 3: Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know About the New Season

Published

Kung Fu season 3, Kung Fu, Kung Fu season 3 cast
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television

The third season of Kung Fu will appear on our screens in October.
Therefore 2022 will have given us two new seasons of the hit martial arts drama- Kung Fu. How lucky are we?

The new season is supposed to appear around the same time as the third season of Stargirl and therefore makes up an exciting two-hour block on the channel in a fall line-up.

So what can we expect from the third season?
The concept of magic has already been introduced into the world, which means that Zhilan’s sacrifice at the end of season 2 isn’t the end of her story. So, it means that Yvonne Chapman will return to reprise her role again in all likelihood.

Furthermore, Nicky and Henry broke up. Therefore our heroine is single and might get mingled in her future.

Season 3 is going to be filled with action sequences.

Here’s a list of all the cat members and their roles in the series:

Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen
Eddie Liu as Henry Yan
Tzi Ma as Jin Shen
Shannon Dang as Althea Shen
Tony Chung as Dennis Soong
Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen
Jon Prasida as Ryan Shen
JB Tadena as Sebastian
Yvonne Chapman as Zhilan
Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zheng
Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley
Vanessa Yao as Mia
Ben Levin as Bo
Kim Rhodes as Carrie

The third season of Kung Fu will premiere on Wednesday, October 5th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Blue Lock, Blue Lock plot, Blue Lock cast Blue Lock, Blue Lock plot, Blue Lock cast

Entertainment

‘Blue Lock’: Crunchyroll Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More

The popular anime Blue Lock created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro will be the year’s standout anime series. Millions of fans have been waiting for this...

1 hour ago
Echoes, Echoes Cast, Echoes Plot Echoes, Echoes Cast, Echoes Plot

Entertainment

‘Echoes’: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

A new mystery thriller is going to arrive on Netflix. It’s a limited drama series titled- Echoes. It will start streaming on Friday, August...

2 hours ago
Saw, Saw all parts, Saw movies Saw, Saw all parts, Saw movies

Entertainment

How Many ‘Saw’ Horror Movies Are There and When is the Next One Due Out?

The Saw movies are one of the most popular horror movie franchises, and these movies are also known for the amount of gore involved....

2 hours ago
What We Do in the Shadows, What We Do in the Shadows plot What We Do in the Shadows, What We Do in the Shadows plot

Entertainment

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ FX Episode Release Time [Eastern Time]

What we do in the shadows is a story about four vampires, their nightly exploits, and how they live in our modern world. The...

2 hours ago

Entertainment

Is Tall Story Animation From ‘Look Both Ways’ a Real Company?

Look Both Ways is currently streaming on Netflix. This romantic drama revolves around Natalie, played by Lili Reinhart. She is a young woman whose...

2 hours ago
Shantaram, Shantaram Cast, Shantaram Plot Shantaram, Shantaram Cast, Shantaram Plot

Entertainment

‘Shantaram’: Cast List For Apple TV+’s New Drama Starring Charlie Hunnam

Actor Charlie Hunnam will return to the small screens with his new role as Lin Ford in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shantaram. His...

2 hours ago

Celebrity

‘Echoes’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s New Thriller Series Starring Michelle Monaghan

Netflix’s new show, Echoes, will arrive in a few days. This seven-episode miniseries will start streaming Friday, August. 19th. Echoes involve two identical twin...

2 hours ago
David Corenswet, David Corenswet bio, David Corenswet relationship status David Corenswet, David Corenswet bio, David Corenswet relationship status

Celebrity

Who is David Corenswet Star of ‘Look Both Ways’ Dating?

David Corenswet has gained much popularity through his breakthrough roles in the Netflix series The Politician and Hollywood. Ryan Murphy produced both series. David...

2 hours ago

Entertainment

‘Look Both Ways 2’ Update: Everything We Know About a Potential Sequel

Look Both Ways is currently streaming on Netflix, and viewers are already thirsty to know if the movie will return for a sequel. The...

2 hours ago
Superman & Lois, Superman & Lois series 3 Superman & Lois, Superman & Lois series 3

Entertainment

‘Superman & Lois’: Jordan Elsass Will Not Return as Jonathan Kent For Third Series

Jordan Elsass from the Superman & Lois series will not return for the upcoming third season of the CW’s DC series. So, the role...

2 hours ago
Royalteen, Royalteen cast, Royalteen plot Royalteen, Royalteen cast, Royalteen plot

Entertainment

‘Royalteen’: Cast, Age Rating, Plot and Everything We Know

Netflix is going to add another teen film named Royalteen to its collection on August 17th. But is this movie suitable for kids? Royalteen...

1 day ago

Entertainment

New Netflix Shows and Movies Arriving September 2022

With the end of summer, the streaming powerhouse- Netflix has come up with a lot of new shows and movies to look forward to...

1 day ago