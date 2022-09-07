Connect with us

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Suspends His World Tour to Focus on His Health

Published

Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber tour
Image Credit: DFree/Shuttertsock

Justin Bieber recently announced he has to take another break from his tour. He released this statement following a health crisis earlier in the year.

The singer’s announcement was made on the stories portion of his Instagram account.

Justin Bieber resumed his Justice World Tour in July and ended it because he shared that he has the syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed. He was able to complete the North American portion of his concert tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour,” the statement reads. “I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me.”

Following a Rock in Rio in Brazil performance, Justin Bieber wrote, “the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

According to the statement, “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.” “I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear.”

