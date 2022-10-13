‘Jexi’: Soundtrack for Netflix’s New Comedy [All Songs]

Looking for a lighthearted comedy movie with a bunch of laughs? Then Jexi is just what you’re looking for. The 2019 film has just been added to Netflix, and it’s in their Top 10 rated movies. It follows Adam Devine as he buys a new phone with an AI assistant who starts controlling his every decision. Along the way, he falls in love with a character named Cate (Alexandra Shipp), and he must learn how to make his own choices if he ever wants to fulfill his potential.

No matter your status as a viewer, Jexi is worth checking out! It offers excellent performances from Devine and Shipp, and the film stars Michael Peña, Ron Funches, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, and Charlyne Yi. Rose Byrne voices the virtual assistant, Jexi.

If you’re watching Jexi on Netflix, check out our recommendations for the soundtrack! The comedy features some great songs that everyone can enjoy.

Jexi movie soundtrack songs

Here are all of the tracks featured in Jexi:

“Connection” by One Republic

“Lost in Space” by Emmit Fenn

“Jealous (I Ain’t With it) by Chromeo

“On the Way Up” by Apollo LTD

“Gad Damn” by Ronji featuring Erin Reign

“Sexy Sax”

“Up, Up & Away” by Kid Cudi

“Office Party”

“Be the One”

“The Wild Life” by Outasight

“Burn the House Down” by AJR

“I Just Want to Celebrate (Mocean Worker Remix)” by Rare Earth

“Money Fame Power” by Kali J

“Sweet N Sour” by Extreme Music

“Alive” by Empire of the Sun

“Sea Breeze Bossa”

“Throb” by Andrew One

“Duck Duck Goose” by Cupcakke