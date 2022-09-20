Is ‘The Silent Twins’ on Netflix?

The new drama movie The silent twins was helmed by Polish writer and director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and based on a screenplay by Andrea Seigel. Smoczyńska is well-known for her 2015 horror flick, The Lure. Andrea Seigel is famous as a co-writer on the Netflix comedy Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie.

The Silent Twins is based on a novel by Marjorie Wallace. It’s also based on a true story that involves the lives of real-life identical twins June and Jennifer Gibbons, who became known as “The Silent Twins” when they chose not to speak to anyone other than themselves for many years.

Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance from the Black Panther star in the leading roles. The rest of the cast members are:-

Leah Mondesir-Simmonds,

Eva-Arianna Baxter,

Nadine Marshall,

Treva Etienne,

Michael Smiley,

Jodhi May,

Jack Bandeira,

Kinga Preis,

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn,

Tony Richardson, and

Declan Joyce.

So, is this movie available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, this movie isn’t available anywhere on the streaming service.

This drama film is being exclusively released in theaters right now. Those who want to watch it right now need to find screenings near themselves by checking out the movie’s page on the Focus Features website.



However, there’s a chance that Netflix will acquire licensing rights to the film. But that’s just not the case right at this moment.

