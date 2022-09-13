Is ‘The Serpent Queen’ Available to Watch on Netflix?

Fans of Reign are interested in the earlier life of Catherine de Medici, and that’s the story of the Serpent Queen.

Megan Follows certainly brought the character of Catherine de Medici to life in Reign. She’d apparently risen from nothing, or at least virtually nothing. She wasn’t ready to lose what she had and would have done everything she could to protect her children.

The series is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda.

But is this series available on Netflix? Unfortunately, we can’t watch this exciting series on Netflix, and the first episode is currently streaming on STARZ.

The Reign series is a STARZ Original, which suggests that it will stream exclusively on the platform. However, that doesn’t indicate that we’ll never get the episodes on Netflix. If the show is successful, we may see something like Outlander, which arrived on Netflix two years after the season finale.

For now, viewers will need a STARZ subscription to watch the show. The episodes will air weekly on this premium cable network every Sunday.

Stay tuned to this website for any updates on Serpent Queen STARZ.