Is The People We Hate At The Wedding Available On Netflix?

The end of the year might be the best time to watch movies; luckily, many new films are being released. The People We Hate at the Wedding is one of the best new movies hitting our watch lists this fall.

The movie was written by Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux and directed by Claire Scanlon. Beyond Bell, Janney, and Platt, the film stars Tony Goldwyn, Dustin Milligan, Karan Soni, and more.

But will fans of this book be able to add it to their Netflix watch lists?

Is The People We Hate at the Wedding on Netflix?

Sadly, fans of the book won’t be able to stream The People We Hate at the Wedding on Netflix. This upcoming comedy will be an exclusive release to another streaming service. However, there are a lot of titles worth checking out on Netflix.

Kristen Bell fans can check out The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Like Father, and The Good Place. Allison Janney fans can check out Lou, Tallulah, and The DUFF. Ben Platt has starred in the Netflix original series The Politician, and the actor-singer also has a concert special on the streamer.

But Where do we watch The People We Hate at the Wedding

The People We Hate at the Wedding stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.