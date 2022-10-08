With more and more good documentaries being released, it’s a perfect time to be a documentary fan. One of the most highly-rated documentaries is The Lincoln Project, which viewers can watch on Netflix.

One of the fastest-growing super PACs in the country is the Lincoln project. It was started by several people, including the protagonist’s ex-husband George Conway, against the re-election of the 45th commander-in-chief. On the other hand, it features a political agenda with some ads out during Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Lincoln Project website, which accused President Trump of unconstitutional behavior, also experienced drama and scandal. Their content was not dull but consistently delivered shocking messages and received a barrage of negative press coverage.

A docuseries of the affair has been created, giving viewers a first-hand look at what happened. But is it available for everyone who subscribes to streaming services?

Is The Lincoln Project available on Netflix?

There are so many excellent docuseries on The Streamer that not only those five-part political documentary series would be a great addition. It should, however, be known that the Lincoln Project is not available on Netflix.

Where you can stream The Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project is available on Showtime.