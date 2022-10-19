Is ‘The Grudge’ Available to Watch on Netflix?

Halloween is an excellent time to revisit some of your favourite horror films and find some new ones. The Grudge is among the most sought-after titles people want to watch during this special time. We’ll let you know if you’re not sure if you can stream it on Netflix.

For those who don’t know, The Grudge is based on a Japanese horror film called Ju-On and the same director, Takashi Shimizu, helmed the American adaptation. It centers around an American nurse living in Japan and the supernatural curse spreading around her.

You don’t know much about The Grudge remake, but it stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, who stars in the epic yet unrecognizable horror film, and a powerful cast that includes Bill Pullman, Jason Behr, Clea Duvall, and KaDee Strickland. Along with these recognized actors are Takako Fuji, Yuya Ozeki, and Takashi Matsuyama.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There are many reasons the creepy movie could lead viewers to make unsettling sounds, even long after Halloween has ended. One reason is the contorting mother making her child scream, and another is haunting music playing during a disturbing scene.

Is The Grudge available on Netflix?

It’s hard to argue that Netflix doesn’t offer some great horror movies. However, The Grudge is currently unavailable due to licensing agreements and rights issues.

Where you can stream The Grudge

All Grudge viewing features are available on Pluto TV. The feature is then also accessible for purchase and rent on Vudu.