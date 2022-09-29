Is ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Starring Zac Efron on Netflix?

Actor Zac Efron is in a new movie set to be released on Friday. In the biographical war comedy-drama, he plays John “Chickie” Donohue, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who participated in a legendary “beer run” during Vietnam to provide morale and support for his comrades.

The new film The Greatest Beer Run Ever is based on the true story of Donohue. Zac Efron stars in the movie and has been met with mixed reviews at its world premiere. Despite the reviews, I will support Zac and watch where I can find the film.

Is The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Netflix?

No, this is an Apple TV+ movie, and it won’t also be available on Netflix, which probably won’t change. While there are not comedic biographical war movies on Netflix, there are some dramatic biographical war movies.

A Call to Spy

Operation Mincemeat

The Champion

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Mat Kilau

The King

Where to watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Apple TV+ will launch on September 30 and stream the Zac Efron-led movie. The only other way to stream this film is to go to a theater.

Trailer of The Greatest Beer Run Ever

