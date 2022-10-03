Is the ‘Ghost Whisperer’ Starring Jennifer Love Hewitt on Netflix?

Ghost Whisperer is one of the best and most underrated when it comes to supernatural series. The 2005 drama series stars Jennifer Love Hewitt.

In the show Ghost Whisperer, Melinda Gordon is a new wife and antique shop owner who also can speak to ghosts. She speaks with them to make sure their business on earth is complete.

This television show, which aired on CBS between 2005 and 2010, garnered popular viewership, with a signal currently available in television syndication and through various streaming services.

Can fans watch Jennifer Love Hewitt talk to ghosts as Melinda Gordon in Ghost Whisperer on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know before planning your binge-watch.

Is Ghost Whisperer on Netflix?

Ghost Whisperer is not available to stream on Netflix as of October 2022. Unlike CBS and Disney, it is unlikely the series will find its way back to Netflix in the future.

If you’re looking for something similar to Ghost Whisperer, you should check out Good Witch, Lucifer, Manifest and Supernatural. They may not be identical, but their themes are close enough to satisfy fans like you.

Where to watch Ghost Whisperer online

Currently, four out of five seasons of Ghost Whisperer are available to stream on Hulu with a subscription. It’s unclear why the fifth season isn’t on Hulu, but you can stream all five seasons for free from The Roku Channel.