Is ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Available on Netflix?

One of the best well-made true crime documentaries out there has to be The Case Against Adnan Syed. The four-part docuseries premiered on HBO in 2019. This docuseries shed light on the case and Syed’s ongoing appeal process. The show was released years after the Serial podcast started chronicling his story, drawing national attention to Syed’s wrongful conviction.

Followers of this case were so happy to hear the news that came out this week when Syed was officially dismissed from prison after serving 23 years. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with an additional 30 years for the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee who was found dead in Baltimore, Maryland. Since being admitted to prison, Syed maintained his innocence and kept fighting for his rights.

“A judge on Monday vacated the conviction of Adnan Syed, whose murder case drew wide attention after it was featured on the true-crime podcast ‘Serial.’” https://t.co/JOvufYL7H8 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 19, 2022

So is it available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, The Case Against Adnan Syed is unavailable on Netflix. This docuseries is an HBO original and can only be watched on HBO or HBO Max. Hulu users can also use the HBO Max add-on to stream this docuseries.

However, loyal Netflix subscribers who are in the mood for true crime have nothing to worry about. There are plenty of similar options available on this platform. For example:- I Just Killed My Dad, Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, and Sins of Our Mother. Docuseries like Paradise Lost and Mind Over Murder on HBO are fantastic stories of wrongful convictions.

For more updates, stay tuned to our website.