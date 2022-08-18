Is Tall Story Animation From ‘Look Both Ways’ a Real Company?

Look Both Ways is currently streaming on Netflix. This romantic drama revolves around Natalie, played by Lili Reinhart. She is a young woman whose life parted into two different paths on her graduation night. In one parallel world, she’s pregnant and settles in her Texas hometown. In the other parallel world, Natalie isn’t pregnant and has shifted to Los Angeles to become an animation artist.

After arriving in Los Angeles with her best friend Cara, she starts to look for a job in her field. Fortunately for Natalie, Lucy Galloway issues a job application for a creative and technical animator who can be an assistant. Natalie later finds the assistant position and is reluctant to apply at first. However, with encouragement from Cara, she uses.

Lucy Galloway is Natalie’s idol. She works as the Art Director at Tall Story Animation. Natalie ultimately gets the assistant job at Tall Story Animation, but she lacks the scope of improvement as Lucy doesn’t consider her an artist. She gets fired from Tall Story Animation for presenting work that isn’t original.

However, when the film ends, things seem to look up for Natalie in both parallel realities. In the second parallel world, Natalie gets the opportunity to showcase her animated short film at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Natalie even receives an invitation from Lucy to return to Tall Story Animation to discuss her subsequent project. Lastly, she ends up with Jake, played by David Corenswet.

The Tall Story Animation mentioned here is not an actual company. Therefore the viewers can not apply for a job as it’s a fictional animation company created for the movie.