Is Steve Carrell’s ‘The Patient’ Available to Watch on Netflix?

The Patient, plot, The Patient cast
Image Credit: HULU

Fans of psychological thrillers might want to divert their attention to The Patient, as this looks like an unmissable watch.

Fans of Beautiful Boy and The Office are already familiar with Steve Carell’s acting skills. However, for The Patient, Steve Carrell will completely step out of the comedy genre comfort zone which he’s known best for, as a he takes on a dark and gritty role.

The Patient is a psychological thriller where Carell plays the role of Alan Strauss, a grieving therapist. He helps his patients despite his own all-consuming grief. However, events soon take a turn. Domhnall Gleeson plays the role of Sam Fortner. One of Alan’s patients, Sam Fortner, played by the enigmatic Domhall Gleeson, happens to be a serial killer trying to resist his homicidal urges. As viewers find out, Alan finds himself in a difficult position as he’s taken hostage by Sam.

The Patient will not be coming to Netflix, and it’s unlikely that it ever will.
The series will be heading to FX on Hulu. This means it’ll be connected to Hulu until they decide to sell the rights (if that ever happens).

Although some streaming platforms have disappeared recently, we’re not expecting that to happen to Hulu. After all, Hulu is owned by Disney. The most that we could see is for Hulu and Disney+ to merge like they are in various countries around the world with Disney Star.

Get a sneak preview of the Patient below:

