Is ‘Salem’ on Netflix? (Where to Watch)

Image Credit: HULU

There is no better time to check out a witch-filled series than during the Halloween season, making Salem a must-watch affair. But can Netflix subscribers watch the supernatural horror show?

In the TV show WGN’s “Salem,” actress Janet Montgomery plays Mary Sibley, a powerful witch secretly orchestrating the chaos and hysteria in Salem. Her real plan is to summon the prince of darkness so she can take over the world with demons. One twist: she has to make amends with Shane West, her long-lost love, who’s now back from the dead. Plenty of spellbinding drama and gothic-style romance ensues.r

The cast of Salem is made up of several talented actors. Seth Gabel, Tamzin Merchant, Ashley Madekwe, Iddo Goldberg, Xander Berkeley, and Oliver Bell are some of the actors who took on this series you haven’t heard about yet. The show was co-created by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon: two creative geniuses.

There are three seasons with 36 episodes for fans to watch over and over again but are any of them on Netflix?

Is Salem available on Netflix?

Watching the series on the streaming service would be great, and many subscribers would love to watch it from start to finish. But unfortunately, there are no spells that can change the fact that Salem is not available on Netflix.

Those looking for a good scare should look to our selection of horror movies. It’s loaded with top-notch spooky titles such as Midnight Mass, Stranger Things, The Haunting of Hill House, and His House.

Where you can stream Salem

Salem is available on Hulu. In addition, fans can find the seasons of the series for sale on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube.

You can check out the trailer below:

