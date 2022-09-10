Is ‘Poison Rose’ Based on a Book?

The Poison Rose premiered on Netflix on September 1 and made its way to the top 10 movies list in just a few days. Based on ratings from IMDb, viewers have enjoyed the film so far. The Poison Rose is sitting at No. 7 as of September 9, and if you’re wondering if it’s worth adding to your watchlist, we’re here to tell you that it is. If you need more convincing, here are the details about The Poison Rose.

Is The Poison Rose based on a book?

Yes! The Poison Rose is based on the 2018 novel “The Poison Rose,” by Richard Salvatore.

What is The Poison Rose movie about?

The Poison Rose is a 2019 thriller film by George Gallo and Francesco Cinquemani. This story follows Carson Phillips, an ex-football player turned private investigator, who is hired to investigate a missing person case, only to find himself entangled in a web of crimes while confronting his dark past.

The Poison Rose cast

Emmy Award-winning actor John Travolta stars in the leading role of Carson Phillips. Travolta is known for his roles in Grease, Carrie, Pulp Fiction, The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Hairspray, Savages, and From Paris with Love.

Golden Globe Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman stars as Doc in the film. Like Travolta, Freeman has a long filmography, and he’s known for his roles in The Dark Knight, Se7en, Wanted, The Bucket List, Now You See Me, and Driving Miss Daisy.

Here’s the complete cast list below:

John Travolta as Carson Phillips

Alice Pagani as Violet Gregory

Nick Vallelonga as Nick the Giant Bodyguard

Blerim Destani as Lorenzo

Brendan Fraser as Dr. Miles Mitchell

Famke Janssen as Jayne Hunt

Devin Ellery as Happy Chander

Morgan Freeman as Doc

Peter Stormare as Slide Olsen

Kat Graham as Rose

Ella Bleu Travolta as Rebecca ‘Becky’ Hunt

Robert Patrick as Sheriff Bing Walsh

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bCJCRA7Xsw