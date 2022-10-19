Connect with us

Entertainment

Is Netflix’s ‘The School for Good and Evil’ Based on a Book?

The School for Good and Evil
Image Credit: Netflix

The School of Good and Evil is a Netflix original film on October 19. It’s perfect for watching during the holidays with the entire family!

The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy movie directed by Paul Feig, also known for his work on comedies such as Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy, and Ghostbusters. On top of that, the film’s screenplay was co-written by Feig himself and David Magee. Magee is well-known for writing screenplays, including Mary Poppins Returns and Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

The story follows two best friends who are suddenly at odds when whisked away to a magical school where fairytale heroes and villains train to protect the balance between good and evil.

Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie are the two best friends, Sophie and Agatha. The cast includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Flatters, and Kit Young, among many others. But is the film based on a novel? Luckily for you, below we shared whether or not The School for Good and Evil was an adaptation.

Is The School for Good and Evil based on a book?

Yes! The fantasy film is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani. It’s the first novel in the New York Times bestselling The School for Good and Evil book series, which consists of six books–The School for Good and Evil, A World Without Princes, The Last Ever After, Quests for Glory, A Crystal of Time and One True King. The books can be found on Amazon.

The School for Good and Evil reading order

We’ve shared the reading order so you’ll know where to begin if you’re thinking about reading the novels.

One True King (2020)
A Crystal of Time (2019)
Quests for Glory (2017)
The Last Ever After (2015)
A World Without Princes (2014)
The School for Good and Evil (2013)

