There are many options when you’re in the mood for horror movies. For example, ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ is now streaming online but is it on Netflix?

It’s time to watch horror movies, and this year is not disappointing. This film has had a successful start with My Best Friend’s Exorcism, an adaptation of the novel by Grady Hendrix.

Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since the fourth grade. They are going into their sophomore year of high school, and nothing can come between them—nothing natural at least.

Abby knows that Gretchen has a problem after she starts acting weird and moody after skinny dipping. Abby needs to figure out the serious issue because there’s something inside Gretchen that Abby needs to stop.

Is My Best Friend’s Exorcism on Netflix?

You will not be able to watch the horror movie using your Netflix subscription because it is on Prime Video instead. Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller star in the film.

It will be impossible to see this movie on Netflix at any point. Prime Video is successful and has never gone down before, so the Lord of the Rings movie will stay there.

The movie adaptation of “The Hazel Wood” is going to be worth seeing, as the novel provides a great coming-of-age story with supernatural elements. The trailer hints at some significant changes in the movie.

Take a look at the trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism: