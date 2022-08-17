Is ‘Look Both Ways’ Based on a Book?

Look Both Ways starring Lili Reinhart, will finally arrive on Netflix on August 17th. The film is based on how a single moment can change someone’s life, and the fans can’t wait to take a look at it.

Wanuri Kahiu created the romantic drama through a script written by April Prosser. It’s a story of a young woman named Natalie. Her life on the night of her graduation splits into two parallel realities. In one of them, she becomes pregnant and lives in her hometown. In the other one, she isn’t pregnant and moves to Los Angeles to become an artist.

Reinhart plays the role of Natalie. The cast members include Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage, Aisha Dee, Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, and Nia Long.

Most of the movies on Netflix are adaptations of books. However, the film -Look Both Ways is not one of them. Therefore it’s a little surprising for the viewers.

The original script for the film- Look Both Ways was written by the screenwriter- April Prosser. Currently, Prosser is also working on two other projects at Amazon. The name of those projects are –



The One That Got Away and One.