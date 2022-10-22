Connect with us

Is ‘From Scratch’ Sad?

From Scratch, From Scratch cast, From Scratch plot, From Scratch release updates
Inspired by the bestselling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home, Somebody Great tells the love story of Amy and Lino, an American art student and Sicilian chef whose chance encounter turns into a romance.

After watching the trailer, you might have some questions about what exactly to expect when you watch the series. You might be wondering whether or not there will be a romance or even heartache to come for Lino and Julia. They seem happy in the trailer, but there are hints of rough times ahead.

Warning: Spoilers ahead from From Scratch season 1.

Does From Scratch have a sad ending?

From Scratch is a beautiful love story full of lighthearted and heartbreaking moments. You might want tissues on hand because the series will rip your heart out in several moments through its incredible acting and beautifully written plot.

In the preview for this episode, Lino is faced with an unimaginable health challenge: he was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called leiomyosarcoma. Following his diagnosis, Lino undergoes treatment and eventually has the tumor removed before joining a clinical trial to treat the disease.

Luckily, the clinical trial works, and Lino and Amy can start their family; it seems like the worst days of their lives are behind them. This is why it felt like such a gut punch when Lino’s cancer returns years later, and their battle begins again.

Sadly, Lino’s second battle with cancer couldn’t beat the odds. After it spread to his lungs, he quickly became bedridden and in a lot of pain. At one point, Lino realized that the doctors couldn’t do anything more for him, so he decided to return home to spend his final days surrounded by loved ones before passing away peacefully.

