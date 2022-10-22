Is ‘From Scratch’ Based On A Book?

The love story of Amy and Lino, an American artist and a Sicilian chef, is told in the Netflix film, From Scratch. They meet at first by chance and then fall in love quickly. The film shows not only their humorous moments but also their more serious ones.

Though the love story of Amy and Lino might seem too good to be true, it’s, in fact, based on a true story – one which was told in a book. Yes, this show is not only based on a true story but also inspired by the book.

While Netflix does take some liberties with the storytelling, the show is inspired by real-life events and a memoir written in 2019 by Tembi Locke.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

What book is From Scratch based on?

Netflix released a new original show, From Scratch, based on the memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home by Tembi Locke. This memoir was published in 2019.

In the book, readers follow the story of Locke and her husband Saro, who she met in Florence. Much like in the series, the book tells about how they made a life in LA together by following their dreams and creating some lasting friendships. They eventually also create a family with the adoption of their daughter.

The cancer diagnosis that throws Saro’s life for a loop is the same thing the couple has to deal with. They face even more of a challenge because Saro dies in the end.