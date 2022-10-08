Is ‘Fire Country’Available On Netflix?

There is a new series coming out. It’s all about Fire Country, and it will be broadcast on TV, but where will the show be streaming afterwards? Will it be on Netflix or another service?

If you’re looking for something new, you’ll want to tune into CBS on Fridays. Max Thieriot stars in Fire Country, a TV series that follows an unconventional prisoner release program.

One of the primary themes in this film is setting up a personal redemption. The protagonist, Bode, joins an unconventional program to prove that he has changed. He will work with inmates from other prisons and train team members from various states to battle the unpredictable environment and the flames of California’s wildfires.

There is a problem. He’s being asked to do the work in his former hometown. This is a place he thought he had left behind, and now all his dark secrets are about to come out.

Is Fire Country on Netflix?

You’ll want to watch this series, but you may not have time. It’s on Friday nights, after all, so the good thing is that it goes on to streaming platforms the following day.

Is that Netflix? There is some bad news fire Country is not coming to Netflix.

CBS’s new series All Rise has a new streaming platform available for purchase. You can also get the series on Amazon if you already have a streaming service or get Paramount+ on its own.

You never know; the series may head to Netflix. Not all Television shows stay exclusively on Paramount+, so that CBS programming may come to Netflix later.

Fire Country airs Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.